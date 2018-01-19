Menu
A one-two punch of frostbite and cancer claimed most of his privates.

But now, Richard the horse is going to be OK, thanks to a successful YouCaring campaign that raised the needed funds for the animal to undergo surgery on his penis and avoid euthanization.

The Maine pony weathered temperatures of -25 degrees Fahrenheit, but most of his nether regions did not. “Part of the animal’s flesh [broke] off during an examination,” Circa reports.

Thankfully, the Bridgton Animal Rescue Unit, who is minding the equine, will be able to get Richard the help he needs. He’s set for transfer to a local animal hospital and will undergo surgery next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
