He kind of looks like a “Geoffrey”

The baby-naming contest for April the giraffe’s calf is getting real.

The top 10 names have been revealed, with a winner likely to be announced May 1.

Each vote cast before April 30 costs $1, with a minimum of five votes per entry; proceeds of the naming contest will go to giraffe conservation and to the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y.

The choices include: Apollo, Geoffrey, Gio, Harpur, Noah, Ollie, Patch, Patches and Unity.





The park announced yesterday that it will resume its popular live cam once a week (on Tuesdays), which means on Tuesday, May 2, the world may just get to see how the little dude likes his new name.