Bring on the ice cream, as Newton the Brussels Griffon has won the National Dog Show!

The adorable brown-eyed canine, also known as GCH Somerset Wynzall Hashtag, bested more than 2,000 other dogs for the Best in Show title on Thanksgiving Day.

The dog won the Toy Group before nabbing the final ribbon.

His owner, Susan Dipew of Aiken, S.C., was “super excited” by the big win, but it’s hardly a surprise. The pooch has won over 20 others during his show career.

Newton took the crown from last year’s top dog, Gia the Greyhound.

The pair planned a sweet way to celebrate.

“I think were going to get an ice cream,” Dipew told PEOPLE.