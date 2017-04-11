Her husband asked for a “surprise” for his birthday, so she bought him a pet snake — Yikes!

It’s never easy to pick out a birthday present for your loved one. But one woman decided she would going to think outside the box. The video description reads: “When Carla asked her husband what he wanted for his birthday, he responded by saying ‘surprise me.’ Carla took that notion to heart and decided to give her husband quite the surprise. We’re not sure if this is exactly the surprise that he wanted but she gave him what he asked for.”

RELATED: This baby snake taking his first breath is spectacularly cute, but don’t get too close to his teeth





Thankfully for her husband, this appears to just be a little rat snake and isn’t dangerous. But it was still enough to scare him into a full sprint.

RELATED: This snake escaping a trash can proves that the laws of man are a joke to him