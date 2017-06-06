Here is our two week notice — we’re all quitting our jobs to cuddle cats for a living

If you have ever had the desire to quit your job and just cuddle adorable cats all day, here is your chance.

The Just Cats veterinary clinic in Dublin, Ireland is looking for a qualified cat cuddler. Yes, you read that right. The clinic is looking to hire a full-time individual to cuddle cats who need a little extra love.

The perfect candidate would be someone who loves cats, and has a soft voice and a gentile touch.





This job is any cat lover’s dream come true.