Here’s how to protect your home from the stink bug invasion

As winter approaches, you’ll notice more than just a chill in the air. There’s something else, something smelly: the stink bugs are coming.

Stink bugs are an invasive species of insect that originated in Asia and probably found their way to the continental United States as accidental stowaways on a cargo ship. They’re called “stink” bugs because they omit a nasty odor when they feel threatened — and their splattered corpses absolutely reek! Disturbingly, the shorter winter days let the bugs know when it’s time to find a place to hunker down — and your home is the coziest place they can find.





Currently, there are very few feasible methods for dealing with stink bugs. Insecticides and other chemicals are largely ineffective, and there is evidence that the pesky critters are developing resistances.

“These critters have been a major challenge for the experts,” Randy Low, a volunteer educator with the Baltimore County Master Gardeners told The Baltimore Sun. “My advice is this: Think prevention. Seal your house the best you can. And keep your fingers crossed.”

It’s that simple: the most effective way to keep stink bugs out of your house is to close up your windows, seal the cracks and hope for the best. However, it’s important to point out that their invasion is successful, they can’t really hurt you. They’re just gross-looking and smelly.

See StopBMSB.org for more information.