Menu
owl Read this Next

A mechanic in New Hampshire found something surprising under the hood
Advertisement

No mistaking it, the tigers and lions at the Vladivostok Circus look a touch on the chubby side.

RELATED: A wild boar screamed when a vicious tiger attacked, but it did not go down without a fight


And now animal lovers in Russia want answers about why so many of the animals are overweight.

The controversy comes at a time when skilled lion whisperer Vitaly Smolyanets, 44, stands already accused of abusing the animals.

For his part, Smolyanets denies the charges, saying his animals are not fat and insisting they “feel excellent.”

All of the focus stems from the animals being the center of attention since the circus had previously been closed.

So far, at least one outside animal expert agrees that the cats look fat. Sergey Aramilev, director of Amur Tiger Centre, which protects big cats native to eastern Siberia, told the Mirror that “wild animals kept in captivity do put on weight.”

RELATED: A rare Javan tiger may have been spotted in Indonesia

One furious man even said, “They are making clowns out of wild animals.”

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Happy holidays! Tyson and I wish you nothing but the best for 2018

Happy holidays! Tyson and I wish you nothing but the best for 2018

America’s favorite snack company pulled no punches in hilarious viral Twitter war

America’s favorite snack company pulled no punches in hilarious viral Twitter war

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

A mechanic in New Hampshire found something surprising under the hood
Rare Animals

A mechanic in New Hampshire found something surprising under the hood

,
This parrot is asked to make animal sounds, but he has other ideas in mind
Rare Animals

This parrot is asked to make animal sounds, but he has other ideas in mind

,
This cat figured out what it’s getting for Christmas — and Twitter is impressed
Rare Animals

This cat figured out what it’s getting for Christmas — and Twitter is impressed

,
A family wanted to know who was stealing their chocolate, and they caught the furry thief red-handed
Rare Animals

A family wanted to know who was stealing their chocolate, and they caught the furry thief red-handed

,
Advertisement