It was a typical night diving for lobster until he came upon a monster

Diving for lobster is an activity that requires a little bit of equipment and a lot of daring. In California, it’s even more frightening, because they hunt a species called the “California Spiny Lobster” which only comes out at night. During the day, the spiny lobster hide in their holes, and while they look a bit nastier than east coast lobsters, the California crawlers actually don’t have any claws.

It’s pretty tough to grab one of the creatures as, they’re superbly quick. Also, since the season for catching them extends only from October until March, the water is frighteningly cold.





A YouTube video shows one diver hunting for the elusive bugs when he stumbles upon the jackpot — a creature so big he can’t carry him in one hand.

The video also features a number of other really cool creatures like a rogue seal and a ray.

