Jelani is no stranger to Internet fame, as the Louisville Zoo gorilla has been known to watch videos on zoo patrons’ cell phones. And he was seen looking very interested in looking at pics of baby gorillas earlier this year.


RELATED: Chill gorilla watches videos of other gorillas on Instagram

Now, Jelani is taking his game to the female population.

The big guy was seen recently intently looking at a male patron’s cell phone, which seems to have contained pictures of female gorillas.

RELATED: This gorilla shows us all how you really play in a kiddie pool

We hope this gorilla swiped right on a lot of pictures.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
