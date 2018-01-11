Tourist Sandrina Duniau encountered a large kangaroo blocking her way into the facilities at John Forrest National Park in Perth, Australia.

But it was the way in which the marsupial was blocking the toilets that had Duniau both backing away and laughing hysterically.





The animal is essentially draped on the ground, with one elbow propping its torso up, in a “come hither” stance.

“It was so funny — I couldn’t stop laughing when I saw it was posed like that,” the Frenchwoman said. “I wouldn’t have been surprised if it had said, ‘Hey girl, what’s up?’”

And now, the pictures she took of the “sexy kangaroo” have gone viral.

"draw me like one of your French girls" Photo by Sandrina Duniau.

Thank you @primavera_bella pic.twitter.com/q8uT3k5sKP — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) January 10, 2018

Duniau is still stunned at her luck.

“It was right in the middle of the toilets blocking the entrance to the doorway and there was no way I was brave enough to go and bother it,” she said. I couldn’t believe it and thought ‘wow — only in Australia would something like this ever happen.'”