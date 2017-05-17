Kitten-wearing is a thing, and it’s the cutest thing ever

Feral kittens deserve some T.L.C. just like any other kind of animal.
That’s the thinking behind an adorable invention at the Animal Rescue League of Boston: the Kitten Bjorn.
Workers at the shelter posted on Facebook last Friday a picture of their invention, which they hope will promote more adoptions.
A caption for the photo, which featured a shelter worker wearing the bright orange vest with kittens inside a mesh-like pouch, said:
“Baby Bjorn? More like Kitten Bjorn!” The ARL staff ‘wears’ feral kittens to help socialize them before 10 weeks of age so they can be adopted. We only have a few of these amazing inventions, so please tag a friend if you think they could make one or two (or 10) to donate! #kittenwearing #ARLstaff