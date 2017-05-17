Kitten-wearing is a thing, and it’s the cutest thing ever

Feral kittens deserve some T.L.C. just like any other kind of animal.

That’s the thinking behind an adorable invention at the Animal Rescue League of Boston: the Kitten Bjorn.

Workers at the shelter posted on Facebook last Friday a picture of their invention, which they hope will promote more adoptions.

