Learning to drink water is a long, complex process for a baby elephant

An elephant calf is able to stand and walk within a few hours of birth.

But another essential life skill — drinking water — doesn’t come so easily.

RELATED: This elephant birth is equal parts cool and creepy

Elephants use their trunks to siphon water. However, a trunk is a complex tool — one it can take baby elephants almost an entire year to understand. Until then, they bend down to the water and use their mouths to drink, which leaves them vulnerable.

Once an elephant figures out how to use its trunk, it can siphon up to 10 gallons of water a minute.



