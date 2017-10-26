Leopard learns the hard way that porcupines aren’t to be messed with

This Kruger Sightings video features a feisty leopard who gets in over its head with a particularly prickly enemy — a porcupine!

The footage was captured by 28-year-old Donovan Piketh inside South Africa’s Kruger National Park. “We were following the leopard as it was just walking along when my friend spotted the 2 porcupines walking towards the leopard,” Piketh told LatestSightings.com. “As soon as the leopard saw them it changed into stalking mode and we knew something was going to happen.”

Piketh was so excited that he panicked as he tried to switch his camera to video mode so that he could record the fascinating tussle occurring before his very eyes. “The leopard gave chase after the one porcupine, and then he focused his efforts on tackling the second,” said Piketh. “He was definitely the one that came off worse for wear that day while the porcupines managed to scurry off unscathed.”

“The leopard needed to spend a good few minutes to get the quills out of him. Eventually, the leopard gave up trying to get the last of the porcupine’s quills out and walked off into the bush. I think it was very rare and something you will only ever see a leopard do once.”