Living the dream: They quit their jobs to travel the world

In 2015, South African couple Chanel Cartell and Stevo Dirnberger quit their jobs in advertising to travel the world.

This couple packed only the necessities and left their comfortable lives behind to travel into the unknown. They blogged their entire experience and included some breathtaking photos for their friends and family back home. Many of these photos included some pretty unbelievable landscapes and plenty of adorable animals.

They kept traveling costs down by exchanging volunteer work for a place to stay or a hot meal. The couple said that not all of their experiences on this adventure were glamorous, but were well worth the little bit of extra work.



