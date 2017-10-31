Man who found a fish growing around a plastic ring implores you to “pick up your garbage”

Shocking images of a fish growing around a discarded plastic drink ring shows the horrifying impact trash can have on wildlife.

Angling enthusiast Adam Turnbull was fishing along the Saskatchewan River in Alberta, Canada, according to The Daily Mail. He caught a fish, which fought like any normal fish would do, but when Turnbull hauled in his catch, he noticed something strange. Initially, he assumed the fish had been bitten by another aquatic creature, but upon close inspection, he noticed the Northern Pike had a plastic soda ring wrapper around its midsection. It appears that the fish had grown around the plastic ring.





Turnbull removed the wrapper from the fish’s body, took a few of pictures and set it free.

“Pick up your garbage. This is a Powerade wrapper, which takes up no room in your pocket until you get to a garbage can,” Turnbull wrote on Facebook.

In 2014, a young female sei whale was discovered dead in St. Julien’s Creek, off the Elizabeth River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay after having its stomach was lacerated by a sharp piece of plastic from a discarded DVD case.

There are roughly 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean – 269,000 tons of which floats on the surface, according to National Geographic.