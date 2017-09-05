Meet France’s first native-born panda, who happens to have a famous godmother

France’s first panda born within its borders is thriving, says officials, drinking without the assistance of a feeding bottle.

The panda was born a month ago at Beauval Zoo, south of Paris. Its mother, Huan Huan, gave birth to twins but one of the pandas died shortly after being born. Huan Huan was artificially inseminated from partner Yuan Zi. Both are at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China.

The zoo released photos Monday; the male cub now weighs more than one kilogram, or about 2.2 pounds. When it was born, it weighed just 142 grams. Stretching about 13 inches and with black patches, the panda is currently unnamed.





If this panda wasn’t special enough, France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, was named his godmother.