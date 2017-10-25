Meet the adorable shelter pooch whose smile had people lining up to adopt him

It was predestined that Cheech would go viral.

The shelter pup, who ended up at the City of Waller Animal Shelter and Rescue in Texas, has a smile that must be seen to be believed.

At first, shelter staff thought the pooch was grimacing, but in fact, it was a smile.

And it’s a grin that Cheech can execute on command, too.

So when the shelter put the pup up for adoption, there was no shortage of takers.





Soon, the agency chose the new owner — and one with a story as poignant as Cheech’s.

A woman named Carrie had just lost her beloved German shepherd, and her other dog Dusty was down in the dumps about it too. He even stopped eating.

Needless to say, everyone — especially smiley Cheech — is cheery about how the story ends.

“Congratulations on finding your forever home Cheech, we are very happy that you’re going to the perfect home. Cheech needs this family as much as they need him. Nothing but smiles here today y’all!,” said the Shelter in a Facebook update.