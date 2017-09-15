Meet two record-setting cats — who live in the same house!

Two cats, roommates from Michigan, are standing a little taller thanks to their record-setting feats.

First, there’s Arcturus Aldebaran Powers, who holds the Guinness World Record for tallest domestic cat. He’s currently about 19 inches tall.

Then, there’s Cygnus Regulus Powers, who happens to have the world’s longest tail at 17 inches.

The two cats amazingly share a home with their human parents, Will and Lauren Powers, in Farmington Hills.



