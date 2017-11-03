Meow over, goat yoga: Cat yoga is a thing in, of course, California

A cat cafe in Santa Barbara, California, is taking it to the next level.

Meow over, goat yoga, because cat yoga is now on the menu.

Open just five months, Cat Therapy offers the typical acai bowls and soy milk coffees, but also the opportunity to do downward dog with a cat.

That’s right: The venue brings in cats from a local shelter so that yoga students can practice with the felines.





“A lot of the cats are very nervous to begin with,” owner Catalina Esteves told The Independent.“But after a month or so, most of them are at the centre of the room, loving every minute of it.”

Besides getting into a zen zone–and that’s just the cats–the human participants often grow so attached to the animals that they want to take them home.

Which is allowed! So far, Esteves had found families for 56 cats.

And after the stretches and power poses are over, there is, of course, 30 minutes allotted for cat cuddle time.