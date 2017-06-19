Michael Phelps is planning to race against a more fearsome competitor on Discovery Channel next month

For a swimmer who has won 23 gold medals at the Olympics, Michael Phelps is unquestionably awesome in a body of water.

But what happens when the icon races head-to-head with a shark?

No one knows, which is part of the allure of an event pegged to the Discovery Channel’s upcoming “Shark Week.”

Called “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White,” the swimmer will take on a shark, and it is sure to be a ratings draw when it airs on July 23. But the exact details of the race have yet to be unveiled.





Will Phelps face the shark in a pool? An open body of water? Will Boomer (Phelps’ son) be there to cheer him on? All good questions, of which no one knows the answer–yet.

But Phelps himself is certainly getting acquainted with the species. Last week, he posted on Instagram that he scoped out the competition.

I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do. Be in a cage and dive with great White sharks 🦈!! #bucketlist A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

