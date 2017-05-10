Mmmm, brownies: Black bear shows up at home when owner is baking

A black bear in Avon, Conn., must really like brownies.

RELATED: A curious young grizzly has found its simple bear necessity: a camera

With impeccable timing, it showed up at a home this week just as its owner was baking the treats.

The owner tells NBC Connecticut that it wasn’t the first time she’s seen the bear in her backyard. But this time, the massive animal stood on top of the railing of her back deck, peering inside. She also told the station that it stayed for about half an hour.





Locals point out that bear sightings are common this time of year, when they come out of hibernation and forage for food. But brownies?

RELATED: It’s not every day you see a deadly animal do something so sweet with a human being

Maybe the bear just wanted her recipe.