More than 100 dogs near Houston have been airlifted out of harm’s way

A mass evacuation of dogs from South Texas shelters in the wake of Hurricane Harvey means more than 1,000 will ultimately be put up for adoption around the country.

On Tuesday, an airlift by the Humane Society of the United States brought dogs from San Antonio, who were previously in shelters and needed to be moved so that other dogs could take their place, to New Jersey, where they will soon be available for adoption.





“There is a reason that they say that dogs is a man’s best friend, they were so patient with us all day, they were moved from crate to crate, from tarmac to airplane,” Katie Jarl, Texas senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said. “These dogs are going to make amazing pets to the people of New Jersey, they just wanted snuggles and treats.”

Meanwhile, additional airlifts mean that approximately 1,000 dogs will soon be transported around the country.

“Today’s group of dogs went to the East Coast, and tomorrow we’re going West Coast, to Oregon and Washington,” Jarl said.