Rare Animals

Narcissistic leopard can’t stop checking out its own reflection on someone’s car

This amusing Kruger Sightings was recorded at Kumana dam South of Satara in the Kruger National Park in South Africa, according to its description.

The video depicts an “unbelievably rare sighting” of a leopard that seems infatuated by its own reflection in the side of a car. The park visitors wisely remain inside their vehicles while the vain kitty paces around catching glimpses of its own appearance whenever it can.

To be fair, it’s not often that big cats in the wild get a chance to to check themselves out. So we don’t really blame this leopard for taking advantage of the opportunity that presented itself.


