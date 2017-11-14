Menu
An Alaskan town may be seeing more polar bears soon
Your dog may want to participate in the holiday festivities too, but not all foods are safe for him.

RELATED: 10 things you can do over the holidays that don’t involve eating


Never, ever feed your dog these five foods from your table:

  1. Onions — they can cause amenia
  2. Dinner rolls — the yeast can give them gas
  3. Dessert — too much sugar is as bad for our four-legged friends as it is for us
  4. Turkey — beware of bones in the meat!
  5. Alcohol — obviously

But that doesn’t mean humans should have all the fun! It’s OK for dogs to eat:

  1. Cranberry sauce
  2. Raw vegetables
  3. Mashed potatoes
  4. Plain pumpkin

Happy holidays to you and Fido!

Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
