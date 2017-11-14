Your dog may want to participate in the holiday festivities too, but not all foods are safe for him.

Never, ever feed your dog these five foods from your table:

Onions — they can cause amenia Dinner rolls — the yeast can give them gas Dessert — too much sugar is as bad for our four-legged friends as it is for us Turkey — beware of bones in the meat! Alcohol — obviously

But that doesn’t mean humans should have all the fun! It’s OK for dogs to eat:

Cranberry sauce Raw vegetables Mashed potatoes Plain pumpkin

Happy holidays to you and Fido!