Your dog may want to participate in the holiday festivities too, but not all foods are safe for him.
RELATED: 10 things you can do over the holidays that don’t involve eating
Never, ever feed your dog these five foods from your table:
- Onions — they can cause amenia
- Dinner rolls — the yeast can give them gas
- Dessert — too much sugar is as bad for our four-legged friends as it is for us
- Turkey — beware of bones in the meat!
- Alcohol — obviously
But that doesn’t mean humans should have all the fun! It’s OK for dogs to eat:
- Cranberry sauce
- Raw vegetables
- Mashed potatoes
- Plain pumpkin
Happy holidays to you and Fido!