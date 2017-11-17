A study released shows that a dog really is your best friend.

According to the journal Scientific Reports, owning a canine reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and death.

The research followed over 3 million people over 12 years and found that adults who lived alone — but with a dog –had a 33 percent less risk of dying. Also, those who lived alone but with a canine had a 36 percent less likely of developing cardiovascular disease.

And how do dogs go about keeping one heart-healthy?

“We know that dog owners, in general, have a higher level of physical activity, which could be one explanation to the observed results,” Tove Fall, a senior author of the study and a professor at Uppsala University, told ABC News. “Other explanations include an increased well-being and social contacts or effects of the dog on the bacterial microbiome in the owner.”

All of which is yet another reason to visit your neighborhood animal shelter.