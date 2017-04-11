Nigerian villagers killed a massive snake because they thought it ate a cow — but it was only an expecting mother

When Nigerian villages cut open this giant snake, they found something they weren’t expecting. They originally killed it because one of the farmers thought it had eaten his calf, but it was loaded with a score of eggs.

The anaconda is the biggest genus of snake in the world. While there are four different species of anaconda, just about all of them are terrifying, and they all live in South America. Since this snake was found in Nigeria, it’s more likely that this is an African rock python. Unfortunately, if this creature grabs onto you, it’s going to be a pretty painful ending — pythons aren’t venomous, so they literally squeeze their prey to death.





