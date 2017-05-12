No one knew a bear had climbed into a car until he honked the horn

A hungry black bear in Virginia recently made his needs known in the craziest of ways: He climbed into a car and honked the horn.

According to WDBJ7, the 200-pound fella had wedged his body behind the wheel and accidentally sounded the horn in what might be the world’s most unlikely account of road rage.

The car’s owners heard the horn at 5 a.m., and the bear was later released after police arrived and opened a back door.





Onlookers say the unlocked car had snacks in it and the bear was drawn to the odor, so police cautioned area residents that it’s best to lock their cars.