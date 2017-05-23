No wedding is complete without a therapy llama

At weddings, there’s that old saying: something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.

Now, apparently, people are bringing something furry too.

A company from Brush Prairie, Wash. called Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpaca provides professional party animals for any nuptial occasion.

But these aren’t just any old llamas — these guys come dressed up with top hats and bridal veils, you know, so they can fit right in with the wedding attire.





“Five years ago, we received a request for our certified therapy llamas, “Rojo” and “Smokey,” to attend a wedding for a couple whose friend had told them about seeing our animals dressed up for a charity fundraiser,” Lori Gregory, the founder of the non-profit, told PEOPLE magazine.

“We jumped at the opportunity, as we had always thought it would be a very fun and unique experience, as well as a fabulous way to entertain guests!” Gregory said. “After posting photos of that wedding onto Rojo’s Facebook page, we started receiving more invites, and the requests have nearly doubled every year since!”

All proceeds from the weddings helps to fund the organization’s animal therapy and education program.