Nothing to see here, just a sea lion waddling down the street

Poor little guy! Baby sea lion washed ashore in this storm & is now wandering San Diego streets. @SeaWorld enroute to rescue it! #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/jSE00ATmoS — Liberty Zabala (@LibertyNBC7SD) May 7, 2017

A storm blew through San Diego on Sunday and left more than just rain in its wake.

An adult female sea lion was found stranded in a street, and a local TV reporter filmed the lost lil lion in a video.

It turns out that the sea lion was not stranded as a result of the storm, SeaWorld officials later said.





It turns out that the sea lion was not stranded as a result of the storm, SeaWorld officials later said.

The confused but adorable animal is being cared for at SeaWorld until she can be released back into the wild.