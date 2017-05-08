Nothing to see here, just a sea lion waddling down the street
@LibertyNBC7SD Twitter video screenshot
Rare Animals

Nothing to see here, just a sea lion waddling down the street

Article will continue after advertisement

A storm blew through San Diego on Sunday and left more than just rain in its wake.

RELATED: This sea lion got a little help from a surfer friend

An adult female sea lion was found stranded in a street, and a local TV reporter filmed the lost lil lion in a video.

“Poor little guy! Baby sea lion washed ashore in this storm & is now wandering San Diego streets. @SeaWorld enroute to rescue it! #NBC7,” Liberty Zabala posted on her Twitter account.


It turns out that the sea lion was not stranded as a result of the storm, SeaWorld officials later said.

RELATED: Meet the Navy SEALs’ well-trained and protective pet seals

The confused but adorable animal is being cared for at SeaWorld until she can be released back into the wild.

Sari Reese, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement