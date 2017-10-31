Odd octopus behavior has the creatures fleeing the sea in “End of Days” scenario

A group of 20 or more octopuses were recently witnessed leaving the sea and setting up camp on the sand of the Welsh beach New Quay.

For a few nights in a row, the appearance of the curled creatures on the beach baffled onlookers.

“It was a bit like an end of days scenario,” Brett Jones, a dolphin tour leader who witnessed the unsettling spectacle, told BBC News. “There were probably about 20 or 25 on the beach. I have never seen them out of the water like that.”





Some of the animals died on the beach during the unusual event, which could have occurred for a number of different reasons.

While it is rare for the animal to leave the water, says Jones, he thought they might be reacting to lights on the shore — or may have been confused by recent storms that moved through the area.