One bystander protests a court’s leniency after a video shows a man dragging his puppy

A British man was fined after a bystander filmed him dragging a puppy along a sidewalk.

Robert Loome, 46, of Norfolk faced some legal trouble after distressed onlooker Jade Barker, 23, filmed him dragging a small puppy on the sidewalk behind him while walking two older dogs. The dog was later identified at Fatsy, a five-week-old Staffordshire bull terrier.

Barker said that Loome swore at bystanders who asked him to stop dragging the pet. Witnesses reported that Loome replied to criticisms of his behavior by saying, “You have to be cruel to be kind.” Fatsy reportedly sustained a grazed chin from the dragging.





Loome was fined £300. Barker called the sentencing a “joke,” adding that he “should have been banned from having any animal.”

