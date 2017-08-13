Only in New York: this is one art exhibition that’s for the dogs

Rare is the art exhibit that allows dogs.

But that’s kind of the point of a three-day show in New York, called DoGUMENTA, which is curated for the canines among us.

A former Washington Post art critic named Jessica Dawson conceptualized the idea, because she realized her tiny Yorkie-Maltese mix named Rocky really loved art.

“When Rocky accompanied me on my gallery visits I noticed that he was having a much better time than I was,” explains Dawson, who moved to New York four years ago. “He was not reading the New York Times reviews, he was not reading the artists’ resumes, and so I said he has something to teach me about looking, and all dogs have something to teach us about looking at contemporary art and being with it.”





With all of the art at the animals’ level, this is one exhibit that is a sure-fire dog treat.