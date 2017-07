Parts of San Diego were without power when this rodent got caught in some dangerous machinery

A squirrel zapped on high-wattage power lines plunged parts of San Diego into darkness Tuesday afternoon.

More than 45,000 customers were without power after the squirrel reportedly “hit a conductor by Substation F,” said San Diego Gas & Electric spokeswoman Helen Gao.

Residents from the University Heights, North Park, Normal Heights, Old Town and Kensington neighborhoods were affected.

Fortunately, since the repairs to the substation “weren’t necessary,” power was restored fairly quickly.





An annual black out report by Eaton said that squirrels were responsible for “73¬†outages across the state,” and that some utility companies will put squirrel guards around machines that are often affected by squirrels.