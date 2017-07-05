PAWS Atlanta gives animals a second chance at a happy life

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), more than 3.2 million cats enter animal shelters each year. Of those cats, 860,000 are euthanized due to either overpopulation or lack of funding.

Shelters like PAWS Atlanta believe that every animal deserves a chance to be loved, and for that reason, they are strictly a no-kill shelter. While in the care of PAWS Atlanta, animals are given the time, medical attention and training they need to thrive in their future forever homes.

PAWS Atlanta does not receive funding from federal, state or county governments — their work is possible through the generous donations of their supporters.