Pets get in on the Halloween spirit, and our hearts can’t take it

Pumpkins, vampires and superheroes: they aren’t just trending costumes for humans. Animals are getting involved in the Halloween spirit, and it’s perfect. Twitter users shared their pets in their best Halloween looks, and they’ll make scarily good trick-or-treating buddies.

Pet owners pulled out all the stops, dressing their furry friends as other creatures, comic books favorites and even themselves.

My cat wins Halloween 🐘😊 pic.twitter.com/HlfsZGOByY — Em misses Gordon🐰💔 (@emmamaydacey) October 29, 2017

Finding discounted costumes at Petsmart and Target was definitely a big draw for owners, who didn’t want to leave their pets out of the festivities.





Alice Dang on Twitter shared her lucky find at the big box store and we can relate. “Target is dangerous. Went in for something that they didn’t end up carrying, but came out with two dog costumes from the dollar section.”

Target is dangerous. Went in for something that they didn’t end up carrying, but came out with two dog costumes from the dollar section pic.twitter.com/8OttXC53Va — Alice Dang (@aliceedang) October 21, 2017

My cat dreads the #petsmart Halloween costume discount pic.twitter.com/A7MPGrAECN — EntoV (@Nessa_7V) October 29, 2017

Beg my mum stops buying Halloween costumes for the dog pic.twitter.com/Gb0w3niOso — MajinKeltz (@KeltikHimself) October 31, 2017

The doggos all have costumes now and there's actually still more than 24 hours before Halloween lmao pic.twitter.com/PlJNpXrC2s — pro dog mom (@ubersquish) October 30, 2017

In a “purrfect” coordinating look, a pet owner dressed her feline as herself and donned face paint to make herself into her pet.

6 years ago, my roommate dressed up as her cat and her cat dressed up as her pic.twitter.com/ClTnoMu8N6 — c a i t l i n🌹 (@hello__caitlin) October 29, 2017

When you and your dog coordinate Halloween costumes pic.twitter.com/j2f288Krho — Brenda Vilaysane (@bvila04) October 21, 2017

My sister makes me laugh every Halloween with her dog costumes, but this is my all-time favorite.#trumpmeetsthepope pic.twitter.com/Oy0ZCf01ZZ — mrs mediocrity (@mrsmediocrity) October 31, 2017

These photos just go to show, pets definitely know how to put their best “paw” forward when it comes to cute costumes!