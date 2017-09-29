Photos of Bizarrely Colorful ‘Peacock Spiders’ Appear Online

The internet was completely stunned when it learned of the existence of peacock spiders, a colorful arachnid that is admittedly not as terrifying as others.

Similar to actual peacocks, male peacock spiders attract females with their vibrant looks. They also “dance” in their mating rituals. Unfortunately for the males, failure to impress a female means that she’ll be eating him for lunch.

Two mating tips from male peacock spiders: 1. Have an eye-catching bod. 2. Have moves to match. #LoveFactually https://t.co/PGXY6WlZla — Science News (@ScienceNews) February 14, 2017

They’re not all scary. Peacock spiders are cute pic.twitter.com/MvntJ67rXQ — Kev Parkes (@Derra_2) September 27, 2017

A little peacock spider dance to start your morning pic.twitter.com/RAuDO2ujXW — Michael Doe (@Maratus_spider) July 24, 2017

Just to give you an idea of the size of these peacock spiders. Male and female Maratus volans. This is the males courtship display pic.twitter.com/5hqWsCbkP3 — Michael Doe (@Maratus_spider) March 14, 2017

“Male peacock spiders have to dance to mate otherwise they’ll be killed. Sucks to be them because they die immediately after it’s done,” pointed out one user





But it’s safe to say that some (including the author of this article) still aren’t convinced.

Yes.

Lovely peacock spider don't count when it comes to arachnophobia, sorry. — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) September 15, 2017

