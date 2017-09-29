Photos of Bizarrely Colorful ‘Peacock Spiders’ Appear Online

The internet was completely stunned when it learned of the existence of peacock spiders, a colorful arachnid that is admittedly not as terrifying as others.
Similar to actual peacocks, male peacock spiders attract females with their vibrant looks. They also “dance” in their mating rituals. Unfortunately for the males, failure to impress a female means that she’ll be eating him for lunch.
But it’s safe to say that some (including the author of this article) still aren’t convinced.
