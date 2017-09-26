Police are looking for suspects after six puppies were rescued from drowning

A kayaker found a grain bag containing six puppies floating in a river Sunday in Uxbridge, Mass.
The bag was tied up, and the puppies were dumped in the river and left for dead, police said.
Uxbridge animal control was called to the scene and took the puppies. All of them are expected to be OK and are being taken care of.
The puppies are receiving the necessary care, and will be available for adoption after they have been medically cleared.
Uxbridge Police do not have any suspects yet.
