Police faced a dangerous surprise when they discovered an unusual pet during a drug raid

Ohio police found more than they anticipated when they carried out a drug raid.

Pike County Sheriff’s deputies were carrying out a drug raid at a home in Beaver when they discovered a pet alligator.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture lists alligators as a dangerous wild animal, meaning that the “purchase, sale, or breeding” of the animal is completely banned for private citizens. The alligator was removed from the home and given to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

It is unclear whether or not drugs were found in the home, though several arrested were reported.





RELATED: A dog followed a lost little boy until he was safely rescued