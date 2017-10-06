Police saved a dog from the side of a busy highway, but he didn’t want to leave his friend

Reports came in about two dogs on the side of a busy highway in New Jersey, and police were quickly dispatched. Once they arrived, they found a pit bull dead, and a German shepherd alive but unwilling to leave her friend.

Finally, the dog was coaxed from the side of the road and taken into police custody. The New Jersey State Troopers found she was unhurt and made sure to give her food, water and a game of catch.





The dog is safe at a shelter, but those troopers may never forget the sweet tribute she gave her fellow canine.