Police say a dispute over horse ownership ended with AK-47 fire

A man in rural New Mexico thought someone had stolen his horses, and he allegedly drew his rifle to settle the score.

Last weekend in Pajarito, N.M., David Derringer was arrested for aggravated assault for the outlandish incident, which police say culminated with him pulling out his AK-47 to shoot out two of Isidro Ruiz’s tires.

In the criminal complaint, Derringer says he espied two of his horses in Ruiz’s land. He told Bernalillo County authorities that he then cut the fence line to retrieve the animals.





That’s when Ruiz realized what was going on. Police say he that tried to block Derringer’s escape, and that the latter man responded by shooting two tires on Ruiz’s truck.