Police spent weeks trying to catch a ham on the lam

A pot-bellied pig had been on the loose in a Virginia neighborhood for weeks, until police finally caught the wily ham when it held up traffic.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the pig was all over the Twin Hickory subdivision in Henrico, scurrying around for weeks in the neighborhood.

But on Tuesday morning, the pig’s day with the cops had come. Henrico police posted video of them chasing the animal on their Facebook page. “Just another day at the office,” police wrote.





It is likely that the pig escaped from its owners. But if they don’t show up soon, authorities say they’ll set him up with an animal rescue organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.