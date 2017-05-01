Pricey hairless dogs are making a big comeback as upper-class pets

Xoloitzcuintle is making a comeback in Mexico City.

No, this is not the place where Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman went in “The Shawshank Redemption” (That would be Zihuatanjeo) nor is it a type of anti-depressant.

It’s actually a somewhat unattractive, hairless canine that is enjoying a surprising resurgence among upper-class Mexicans as both a status symbol and a nod to the country’s Aztec roots.

More than 3,000 years ago they were a marvel of breeding, and even artists Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo collected Xolos.





At up to $5,000 a dog, the pet comes at a price. Another questionable aspect to the breed? Because they are hairless, their skin gets dry meaning you must slather them in sunblock.

Sounds like one high-maintenance pooch. Plenty of owners share photos of these pets on Instagram.