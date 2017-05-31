Prosecutors decline pressing charges on “redneck” who threw catfish during a Stanley Cup game

A self-professed “dumb redneck with a bad idea,” Jacob Waddell — also known as the man who threw a dead catfish onto the ice at a Stanley Cup game — will not face charges in the incident, prosecutors said Wednesday.

RELATED: This hockey announcer’s NSFW slip of the tongue made for an interesting take on this sports injury

Waddell, 36, drew his 15 minutes of fame, as well as a disorderly conduct charge, for his actions during Monday night’s Nashville Predators-Pittsburgh Penguins Game 1 face-off.

According to the Associated Press, District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a Facebook post today that Waddell’s actions “do not rise to the level of criminal charges.”





Even the Nashville mayor weighed in, calling for the charges to be dismissed.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood is adorably caught getting her groove on

Waddell drove over the catfish multiple times so that he could flatten it and secure said fish into his underwear — all the better to sneak it through security at the game.