Puppies and balloons — You’re welcome

Samoyeds are known for their friendly dispositions. There’s a reason why their happy expressions have earned the breed the nickname “Smiley dog.”

And nothing probably brings more happiness than a bunch of balloons.

RELATED: Prepare yourself for this overload of puppy cuteness

In this colorful video, two little white pups are frolicking on a green lawn, while windswept, multicolored balloons sail around them. At first, these guys seem really disinterested.

And then … they realize there’s no harm in playing with the balloons.

Even when a few go “POP!” these fellas are unfazed, and simply move on to another balloon.





RELATED: YouTube comedian Jenna Marbles is determined to figure out how many balloons will make her dog fly

Puppies never looked so cute.