Take a look inside a pet cemetery, where people lay their furry loved ones to rest

Pet Heaven Memorial Park in Atlanta is where generations of the city’s residents bade farewell to their four-legged friends.

The cemetery was established in 1942 as a place for people to bury their pets.

Many sources say about 90 percent of pet owners prefer to cremate their pets. Cost is likely a factor.

Did you know: The world’s largest known dog cemetery was discovered in the mid-1980s at the Ashkelon National Park in Ashkelon, Israel. More than 1,000 dogs were interred there between the 5th and 3rd centuries BCE.





America’s largest pet cemetery, located in Hartsdale, N.Y., is also its oldest. It was founded in 1896 and is the final resting place for more than 70,000 animals.