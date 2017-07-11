Record snowfalls and low temps didn’t deter this lost dog from coming home

Mo, a 14-year-old Chesapeake Bay retriever, went missing last fall during a hunting trip in the Idaho wilderness.

After a bleak and dangerous winter full of record snowfalls and low temperatures, Mo’s owners, Darwin and Cindy Cameron, thought they had seen the last of the elderly canine.

But a dog rescuer recently found the starving dog, who had collapsed at a nearby ranch last month. Cheri Glankler posted pics of the pup on Facebook, and low and behold, word got back to the Camerons.





When they were reunited with Mo, who had lost half of her body weight and her hearing, they soon realized their dog had changed, but recognized her through her mannerisms and distinctive markings.

