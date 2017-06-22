Researchers caught footage of a wolf hunting down a goat in the Israeli desert

This video may be hard for animal-lovers to watch, as it shows what happens when a wolf chases a goat on a rocky cliff.

Spoiler alert: the goat loses.

But the chase is part of the game for Arabian wolf, who can be seen here hunting down a juvenile Nubian ibex in the remote Israeli desert.

As the ibex scampers away, up and down the cliffside, the wolf follows eagerly.

“During the chase, the wolf and the kid showed each other their innate abilities in athletic leaps and fast runs between the cliffs,” said the reserve team who tracked the animals. “The wolf determinedly obtained what he wanted, likely to feed the members of his pack and small offspring.”





“This kind of pursuit is the natural and normal course of living in nature,” the reserve team added. “It is difficult for the onlookers to avoid intervening in favor of the goat, but that would not help the wolves, which play a significant role in nature, such as regulating the population of ibexes and other animals. It is important to allow natural foraging in order to maintain a healthy nature reserve.”