Rhino joins Tinder in last-ditch attempt at mating

The dating app Tinder has probably jumped the shark because a rhino is now using it to get some action.

That’s right, Sudan, a 43-year-old male Northern White rhino — the last in the world — is looking for love after no luck with his last two female mating companions, who were unable to breed.

“I don’t mean to be too forward, but the fate of the species literally depends on me,” the rhino’s profile says. “I perform well under pressure.”





In a campaign called “The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World,” Ol Pejeta Conservancy, a Kenyan wildlife group, and the dating app have combined forces to shed light on Sudan’s situation.

The team is aiming to raise $9 million for research into breeding methods, including in-vitro fertilization, in an effort to save the species from extinction.

In related news, the conservancy’s website crashed on Tuesday.