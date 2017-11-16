Menu
Gabe, Chanel Read this Next

12 cuddly and fluffy facts on the poodle
Advertisement

A rat caught on camera toting half of an avocado is picking up, literally, where other rodents have left off.

RELATED: Chipotle is facing yet another PR nightmare after rodents literally started falling from the ceiling


Those would be other food-themed rodents like Pizza Rat, Pretzel Rat, Pizza Raccoon and Taco Squirrel.

Add Avocado Rat to the increasingly popular social-media genre. The rat was spied recently in Brooklyn — just down the street from a restaurant where avocado toast is on the menu — pushing the fruit down the street.

Filmmaker Jessica Edwards first saw the rat near the Greenpoint Avenue subway stop, was able to document it all on her phone, and then posted the footage to her Instagram feed.

Even the rats in #nyc are on trend. Hope he finds some toast. #avocadorat #🥑🐀

A post shared by Jessica Edwards (@jesslena_edwards) on

Numerous commenters joked about how “hip” the rat is, and whether it could even afford the avocado.

Said one commenter: “Poor little guy is never going to be able to afford a house now.”

RELATED: Watch this rat go the extra mile and get a slice of pizza as a reward

But this is one rat who believes in the power of antioxidants.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Sylvester Stallone accused of shockingly graphic acts against a 16-year-old in newly uncovered police reports

Sylvester Stallone accused of shockingly graphic acts against a 16-year-old in newly uncovered police reports

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Stories You Might Like

12 cuddly and fluffy facts on the poodle
Rare Animals

12 cuddly and fluffy facts on the poodle

,
12 strong and sleek facts about the Doberman
Rare Animals

12 strong and sleek facts about the Doberman

,
A Japanese cat shocks the nation by standing accused of attempted murder
Rare Animals

A Japanese cat shocks the nation by standing accused of attempted murder

,
This huge snake just had one huge meal, and the footage is extremely gross
Rare Animals

This huge snake just had one huge meal, and the footage is extremely gross

,
Advertisement