Robert Irwin brought bear cubs to “The Tonight Show” and we can’t get over the cuteness

Steve Irwin’s son, Robert Irwin is following in his father’s footsteps as an animal lover extraordinaire.

On Thursday night, Robert appeared on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” and the host brought out side-by-side pictures of Robert and his father. The resemblance was shocking!

Robert admitted, “when my mom first showed [the picture] to me, I thought it was me.” The young animal enthusiast then unveiled a scorpion and shared a few fun facts. While Fallon was slightly skittish around the venomous creature, Irwin was all smiles.





Robert then switched gears and brought out a group of bear cubs and evoked a wave of “aww” from the audience. And while Fallon usually doesn’t seem to be too fond of animals, it seemed impossible to be frightened around the young Irwin.